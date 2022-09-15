Liv Morgan's one-word response to possibly dropping the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to recently suspended superstar

Liv Morgan sent a one-word response to possibly dropping the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

After serving her recent suspension (in kayfabe), Rousey returned to the Blue brand and established her place as the new #1 contender for Morgan's championship.

Leading up to the show, Morgan responded to a tweet from WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle and made it clear that she will remain the SmackDown Women's Champion after the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Check out Morgan's one-word reaction:

Morgan previously won the SmackDown Women's Championship by dethroning Rousey at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event after cashing in on her MITB briefcase.

The WWE Universe firmly believes that Liv Morgan will beat Ronda Rousey thrice

In reaction to Liv Morgan's one-word response to WWE on FOX tweet, the WWE Universe claimed that the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion will retain her title once again.

Responding to Morgan's tweet, fans noted that she will soon go 3-0 up against Ronda Rousey, even suggesting that the 28-year-old will be labeled as the 'Baddest Woman Alive' after Extreme Rules.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @YaOnlyLivvOnce Hell nah cause this is exactly what’s gonna happen to Ronda Rousey, 3-0 on the way @YaOnlyLivvOnce Hell nah cause this is exactly what’s gonna happen to Ronda Rousey, 3-0 on the way ✨✨ https://t.co/UiV1Vode0b

R 🇹🇹 @LikeableLIV @YaOnlyLivvOnce Just a Extreme Rules victory away then you will surpass 100 days as Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce Just a Extreme Rules victory away then you will surpass 100 days as Champion 🙏🙏💙✨ https://t.co/Sv8TmKRCfn

Ronda Rousey has won the SmackDown Women's Championship just once in her pro wrestling career. She captured the title earlier this year by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" Match.

Fast forward to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the former UFC fighter successfully defended her title against Natalya before her 55-day reign came to an end.

It remains to be seen if Rousey can become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion in October.

Do you think Liv Morgan's days as the SmackDown Women's Champion are outnumbered? Sound off in the comment section!

