Liv Morgan's opponent for Extreme Rules confirmed on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has become the next challenger to Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship, as confirmed on the latest episode of the blue brand.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler to retain her title. This week, a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match was held on SmackDown to determine her opponent for Extreme Rules. The competitors were Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya was the first superstar to be eliminated from the bout. Rousey and Deville simultaneously eliminated Lacey Evans and Xia Li, bringing it down to two.

The two former MMA fighters had a mixed martial arts style brawl as Liv Morgan observed the bout from the skybox.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hit Sonya with Piper's Pit and made her tap out with an ankle lock, winning the match and becoming the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan beat Rousey at Money in the Bank to win the title, and she defeated the latter at SummerSlam to retain it. It'll be interesting to see whether she can do the same at WWE Extreme Rules next month.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will recapture the title at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy