Liv Morgan's photo after RAW hints at her having stolen Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley; incriminating evidence

Liv Morgan has made it clear that even though Rhea Ripley has been written off WWE TV thanks to her attack, she's not done punishing the star. Morgan appears to have focused on stealing "everything she loves" from Rhea, as she said during WWE RAW today. New evidence has hinted that she's doing exactly that.

Morgan has been in the middle of her "Revenge Tour" since returning from her injury. She appears to be after Dominik Mysterio and has seemingly been involved with him after Ripley had to take time off after giving up her title.

Liv was spotted walking out of a room, followed by Mysterio last week, and the week before that, they had a tense, meaningful confrontation. It was not sure what she wanted then, but things became clearer when she cut a promo on RAW, where she said she wanted to take everything Rhea Ripley loved.

Now, Liv Morgan has provided an even bigger clue that she's "stealing" Dominik Mysterio from Ripley. The star posted a picture in front of a WWE bus with Rhea's face on the side.

"It’s so close I can almost taste it 👅 #LMRT," Liv wrote.

Expand Tweet

In her pocket was a Judgment Day bandana. Fans spotted it immediately and posted closeups.

Expand Tweet

This evidence hints that the star has already had one interaction with Dominik this week on RAW, ending with her taking his bandana.

Rhea Ripley has promised to come after Liv Morgan when she's back

While Rhea Ripley is not present at this time, thanks to her injury, the star made it clear before leaving that she had one mission. When she returned to the company, she wanted to go after Morgan for injuring her.

Having given up the title, she will likely pursue that. However, a bigger storyline might be at play, especially with Liv Morgan going after her where it hurts.