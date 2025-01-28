Liv Morgan's team unveils name following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has been part of a team within The Judgment Day for several months now. It now seems that the duo has been handed a new name.

It appears that the days of The Judgment Day being a solid unit could be coming to an end with speculation that Finn Balor will make his return to WWE as The Demon. As a result, Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez could be alone following the Royal Rumble.

Morgan and Rodriguez picked up a huge win over the Women's Tag Team Champions last night on RAW and following the show, Raquel has taken to her Instagram stories to finally unveil their new name.

It seems that it's a combination of Liv and Raquel and is now "Livquel," something fans should get used to since they could be the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan and Rodriguez have been friends for several years and have noted that they have a special bond, which could come into play this weekend at the Royal Rumble if the two women are able to co-exist.

Could Liv Morgan win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble?

Morgan has been on a roll over the past year and is one of WWE's hottest stars at present. But one thing that she has yet to do is win a Royal Rumble match. The former Women's World Champion will have Raquel Rodriguez as backup in the match and has already claimed that this ensures her the win.

Rodriguez could help Morgan get the win and is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the company at present. But there is always a chance that she could also turn her back on Morgan in the hopes that she could win the match and go on to main event WrestleMania for the first time.

