Liv Morgan's WWE return date revealed - reports

Liv Morgan has been on hiatus from WWE for several weeks after it was revealed that she was heading to Japan to film her upcoming movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

The former Women's World Champion wrapped filming last week, and according to Fightful Select, she could return to WWE this week on RAW. Morgan was able to take her Women's Tag Team Championship with her, which means it has been a month without the titles being defended, so they should be up for grabs in a match in the coming weeks.

In her absence, Finn Balor has attempted to recruit Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, which could raise tensions in the group when Morgan makes her return.

Morgan has missed several weeks of action, but Dominik Mysterio is still the Intercontinental Champion, and the dynamic in The Judgment Day hasn't changed, so she should be able to slot back in.

Will Liv Morgan begin a feud with Roxanne Perez when she returns to WWE RAW?

Roxanne Perez got presents for several Judgment Day members, including Dominik Mysterio, by using Morgan's own tactics when she handed him chicken tenders. It's clear that she wants to cause some issues in the group at Finn Balor's request, but this could make her Liv Morgan's target.

Morgan could have an interesting feud with Roxanne Perez since she has recently moved up to the main roster, and Morgan has proved her ability to put over stars in recent months.

Perez's former partner, Giulia, has now moved to SmackDown, but WWE has several options with Morgan and Perez if they opt to start an alliance or a feud when the former returns.

