Liv Morgan's WWE return spoiled; gets pinned

Liv Morgan made her WWE return tonight on RAW. However, her return was spoiled as she was pinned in her match.

Ad

A few weeks ago, Liv Morgan announced that she was taking time away from the WWE to shoot a movie in Japan. During her absence, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to the Judgment Day, and the former NXT Women's Champion has been getting quite close to Dominik Mysterio.

Tonight on RAW, Morgan made her return after filming her scenes for Bad Lieutenant: Japan. She got into a confrontation with Kairi Sane and IYO SKY backstage, where she mocked Damage CTRL for being a dead faction. As a result, Kairi challenged her to a match.

Ad

Trending

During the match later on in the night, Kairi was about to pick up the win when Roxanne Perez showed up out of nowhere and shoved her off the top rope. However, Raquel Rodriguez was not happy with the interference, and she confronted Roxanne about it. Meanwhile, Liv went for Oblivion in the ring, but Kairi countered with a roll-up to pick up the pinfall victory. The former Women's World Champion was shocked over the loss.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan will react to Roxanne's interference in her match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More