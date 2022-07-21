WWE star Liv Morgan details how she handles her nerves before going out in front of a live crowd

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently revealed if she still feels nervous before performing in front of a live audience.

The 28-year-old star has been with WWE for eight years and is one of the most beloved superstars on the company's roster. She recently captured the blue brand's women's championship at the Money in the Bank event.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Morgan was asked how she controls her nerves before she performs in front of thousands of vocal fans. The star responded:

"Yeah I mean, I pace back and forth I'm a big pacer I'll walk in a circle. I'll just circle circle circle, my stomach will hurt. I'm like, 'ooo do I need to use the bathroom?', you know I'm freaking out. But you know, it's so crazy and since I become the champion I'm still nervous but I'm so much more relaxed."

She further elaborated on her experience of competing in the squared circle:

"Its like, you know, just gave me kind of like a validation that I needed. You know, I'm much more, I feel like composed, I'm still nervous because I feel like if you don't get nervous, you don't really like care, but it's different nerves." (From 11:59 to 12:29)

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam later this month.

Liv Morgan talks about handling criticism.

As somebody in the public eye, the former Riott Squad member often deals with criticism and hate on social media platforms.

Speaking on After The Bell, Morgan stated that she is trying to block adverse reactions from critics towards her WWE career.

"Everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Morgan stated. “What you think about me is none of my business, you know? If you love me, if you hate me, I mean, I can only do what I feel is right and that’s something that I’ve kind of done my whole career.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Liv Morgan is on a roll after winning the women's championship. It will be interesting to see if she can overcome the odds and retain her title against Ronda Rousey on July 30.

Do you see Liv Morgan walking out of SummerSlam still with gold around her waist? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far