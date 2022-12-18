Liv Morgan says she doesn't like SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey anymore.

Morgan engaged in a feud with Rowdy One over the SmackDown Women's title in mid-2022. The feud saw Morgan win the title off Rousey at Money In The Bank and eventually lose to her at Extreme Rules 2022.

Liv Morgan recently appeared on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder and shared her thoughts on her feud with The Baddest Woman On The Planet. She pointed out that she is the only woman in the world to have beaten her twice. She then opened up about her relationship with Rousey and made quite a surprising statement:

"Since our title feud, we've steered pretty far away from each other. But beforehand, I think I was one of her first friends here in WWE. That's why when I won the title, she respected what I did and she was actually happy for me. But yeah now, no I don't like her anymore." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Liv Morgan cashed in the MITB briefcase on Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's title

Liv has been with WWE for about eight years at this point. After working incredibly hard for years on end, she finally won the SmackDown Women's title from Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank 2022. Morgan was on cloud nine after her win. She received massive support from fans as well, as they had been rooting for her for years on end.

Liv told Hanna and Haley that it was her childhood goal to win the Women's title and she finally realized it with her big win over Rousey.

"I'm the only person in the whole entire world to beat her twice. It was amazing. honestly. Growing up a huge fan of WWE since I was 5 years old, you know the goal is to be women's champion. So to win Money in the Bank and to cash in the same night on Ronda Rousey, it was unreal."

It would be interesting to see what Ronda Rousey has to say about Morgan's comments about her. Rousey was the one who seemingly demanded that Liv take the title off her.

