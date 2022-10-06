"Ronda’s gonna have to kill me" - Liv Morgan says there's nothing she wouldn't do to retain the SmackDown Women's Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan has said that Ronda Rousey will have to kill her to take her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

The two stars are scheduled to collide at the upcoming premium live event in an Extreme Rules match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a Fatal 5-Way match on the September 9 episode of the blue brand.

Speaking to Cageside Seats in a recent interview, Liv Morgan stated that there's nothing she wouldn't do to keep her title, and the only way Ronda Rousey will get it is if she takes it from her carcass.

“There’s nothing that I won’t do. And I mean that so very genuinely. There’s absolutely nothing that I wouldn’t do. And there’s especially nothing that I wouldn’t do to keep this championship. Ronda’s gonna have to kill me. Like, I’ve said it before, but I just mean that so quite literally. You’re gonna have to get creative if you think anything’s gonna keep me down from keeping my championship,” said Morgan.

Liv Morgan says she would roll through thumbtacks on fire to prove how much she loves wrestling

The 28-year-old star is one of the most passionate superstars in WWE right now. She has wanted to be a wrestler since she was only five, and now she's living her dream.

Liv Morgan shared that she'd roll through thumbtacks on fire to prove just how passionate she is.

“There’s a passion about it. You have to love something with your whole entire heart and soul, and I don’t know how else to show my love for wrestling then to like show you guys that I will do anything for this. I will put my body through anything just so you could understand how much this means to me and how much I love this. I don’t know how else to really explain it more than that, it’s like, for you to understand what this means to me, I will roll through thumb tacks, on fire.”

Liv has always been an underdog in WWE, but she's recently shown that she can be edgy when she wants to be. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at Extreme Rules.

