Liv Morgan says two top WWE stars are obsessed with her; publicly calls them out on X

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:13 GMT
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan believes two of her top fellow wrestlers are obsessed with her. The new Women's Tag Team Champion took a jibe at Bianca Belair and Naomi in a recent post on X.

On WWE RAW this week, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team title by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. The duo celebrated the massive win with Dominik Mysterio.

Now, The EST and Naomi are trying to move on following the big setback on RAW and are focusing on this weekend's Elimination Chamber PLE. The two women will participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, with the winner earning a Women's World title match at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan will also be inside the hellish structure.

In a new X post, Naomi wrote Bianca Belair told her to keep her head up heading into the Elimination Chamber. Belair responded to the post and pointed out that Liv would have to face them inside the structure. Here's what Liv wrote in her response:

Liv Morgan talks about joining The Judgment Day

Morgan joined The Judgment Day last year and is still a member of the stable on the red brand. She recently sat down for an interview with No-Contest Wrestling and had the following to say about joining the stable:

“To step into a well-established group that I didn’t found in the Judgment Day, I think it’s slightly different because at this point in my career, I had come back from injury and I had this newfound confidence [from] my time off that really just helped elevate myself to the next level. I feel like if you asked me what I was missing all the past couple of years, I’d say just that true confidence in myself to be a full-fledged star, to be able to go out there and to give that aura to be confident in the promos, to deliver amazing matches.” [H/T Fightful]
Liv Morgan would love to survive the Women's Elimination Chamber match and make her way to 'Mania for a big opportunity to become the top champion again. With Naomi and Belair in the mix, it appears quite unlikely that she will emerge victorious.

Edited by Neda Ali
