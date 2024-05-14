Liv Morgan sends a 7-word message to Becky Lynch after attacking her on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has taken to social media to send a seven-word message to Becky Lynch after this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The two stars were involved in multiple confrontations during the show.

The Man is set to defend her Women's World Championship against the 29-year-old star at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia later this month. During RAW this week, Morgan was involved in a backstage segment with Lyra Valkyria where she took a major shot at Big Time Becks by calling her the B-word. She wasn't aware that the latter was behind her, and when she turned around, she got decked in the face.

Later on in the show, Becky Lynch competed in a match against Dakota Kai. After the bout, Liv got her revenge by sending The Man into the ring post. Liv Morgan took to X to react to a GIF of her attacking Becky Lynch. She wrote that no one can keep her down, and seemingly called Big Time Becks the B-word again, but disguised it in asterisks.

"You can’t ever keep Liv Morgan down ****," she wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Morgan is one of the top female stars in WWE right now. It'll be interesting to see whether she will be the one to put an end to Becky Lynch's reign as Women's World Champion.

Do you think Liv can dethrone Becky? Sound off in the comments!

