Liv Morgan says she'll give Becky Lynch a rematch for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania

Liv Morgan is confident that she'll defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1. In a recent interview, Liv announced in advance that she'll give The Man a rematch for the title at WrestleMania.

Her match against Lynch at WWE Day 1 will be the biggest of Liv's entire career. For Liv, beating The Man will be a career-defining moment, and she'll become a first-time champion in WWE.

While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Morgan named her ideal WrestleMania opponent. She said she'd like to give Lynch a rematch for the RAW Women's Title at the Show of Shows:

"I'd love to maybe give Becky Lynch another shot at her title, which is going to be my title, starting 2022, and I will give her a rematch because I'm honorable. I want to be a defending champion. I'm sure she's going to be so annoying after I beat her. She's going to try to, you know, storm on my parade. So I'll just say that now, Becky, you can have a rematch at WrestleMania, I got you girl."

Liv Morgan on the incredible support from the WWE Universe

Liv Morgan is the fan-favorite heading into the match at WWE Day 1, while Becky Lynch is the heel. Fans are pushing for Morgan to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan commented on the support she has received from the WWE Universe. Morgan said she probably wouldn't be where she is right now if it weren't for the fans:

"It's been so awesome and something that has happened really organically, which is why I love it even more. I feel like I have such a natural chemistry and relationship with the WWE Universe, with my fans. It's been, I don't want to say, it's been surprising, you know, I don't go out there and expect anything, you know, I never know what's gonna happen. I never know how people are going to react. But to go out there and just have the support and to feel them, to see them, and to hear them...it's humbling...I'm really grateful for them. I don't think I'd be in this position, right now, if it weren't for the fans."

While Becky Lynch will most likely retain at WWE Day 1, it could still turn out to be a solid match as both women are talented in the ring.

