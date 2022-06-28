"You have to kill me to stop me" – Liv Morgan sends bold message ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on her victory against Alexa Bliss on RAW ahead of Money in the Bank premium live event this Saturday.

Morgan will be competing in the high-stakes ladder match alongside seven other women from both brands. The former Riott Squad member picked up an important victory over Bliss to send a message to the rest of the participants.

Speaking about her victory on RAW Talk, Morgan said she's more ready than ever to win the Money in the Bank briefcase:

"I feel incredible. Like you just said, everything I said tonight, I did. I beat Alexa Bliss, who's on an undefeated singles streak. I'm going to win Money in the Bank because my time is now. I need that briefcase like I need to breathe. I need it more than every other woman in that match. I thought I was ready last year, but I believe everything happens for a reason. I cannot be more ready to climb that ladder and grab that briefcase because you have to kill me to stop me from coming up that ladder and grabbing it." (from 1:16 to 1:48)

Liv Morgan wants to win the Money in the Bank briefcase for her fans

Despite being one of the most beloved wrestlers on the WWE roster, Liv Morgan has no accolades yet. She has been a part of WWE since 2014 and made her main roster debut in 2017.

Speaking on RAW Talk, the forme NXT star said she wants to win the upcoming ladder match for her fans who've cheered for her during bad times:

"It's everything to me. I don't know how else to put it in words. It's everything to me. I've worked my entire life for this. It means everything to me to succeed, it means everything to me to get back to my fans who believe in me. My fans believe in me so much even when sometimes I feel like I gave them nothing to believe in. So I want to win this for them just as much as I want to win it for myself. So I give them something to believe in." (from 2:07 to 2:31)

Liv Morgan will join Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss from RAW, while Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi will represent SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit RAW Talk with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far