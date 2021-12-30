"Looks meant to be" – Liv Morgan sends a bold message to current champion ahead of WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan sent Becky Lynch a strong message ahead of their match at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Liv Morgan, the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, tweeted that she will win the title from Becky Lynch at Day 1.

Recently, WWE's official Twitter account posted a picture of Morgan with the RAW Women's Title around her shoulders. The tweet asked the WWE Universe if Morgan winning the title could be a scenario at WWE Day 1.

In response to the tweet, Liv Morgan wrote the following:

WWE Day 1 will take place on January 1, 2022.

A Fatal-Four-Way Match between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will decide who starts 2022 as the WWE Champion. Day 1 will also see a blockbuster Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Other SmackDown matches include The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

On the red brand, Edge will step back into the ring for the first time since Crown Jewel (October 21, 2021) to face The Miz, whereas RK-Bro will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

One of the focal points of WWE Day 1 has been Liv Morgan. The challenger for the RAW Women's Title will aim to dethrone The Man, Becky Lynch off the RAW Women’s Championship.

Liv Morgan has her eyes set on the RAW Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch have been feuding for quite some time on the red brand. Morgan initially inserted herself into the RAW Women's title picture by winning a Fatal-Five-Way Match. Lynch already holds a win over Morgan, having beaten her in recent weeks. However, things are far from settled between the two.

Recently, WWE promoted the feud with a video from a practice session. In the video, Morgan attacked The Man with a kendo stick.

At WWE Day 1, Liv Morgan will look forward to winning her first singles title in WWE. She is yet to capture her first title belt in the company but could do so by ending Becky Lynch's second reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Edited by Abhinav Singh