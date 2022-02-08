"I consistently show up" - Liv Morgan sends a bold message to fellow WWE Superstars despite losing on RAW

Liv Morgan has sent out a bold message to her fellow WWE Superstars ahead of her participation in the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

This week on RAW, Morgan lost to Doudrop in singles competition. The former NXT UK star will be among the six other women who will step foot inside the gruesome Elimination Chamber structure this year.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan listed her accolades in the lead-up to another appearance inside the Elimination Chamber. The former RAW women's title challenger noted how she previously has main-evented for the same belt.

"I’ve also main evented Raw for the Women’s Championship, I’ve been in every single Women’s Royal Rumble match, coming this Elimination Chamber, I’ve been in more chamber matches than any other woman in WWE…and I consistently show up and show out. You’re welcome. Love, Liv" - wrote Morgan on Twitter.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

At the Elimination Chamber, Morgan will be stepping foot inside the structure against Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and another superstar who is yet to be confirmed.

All six women will go head-to-head against one another, with the winner receiving a match for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

As things stand, Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women's Champion and will be defending her title at the same show. Big Time Becks will face WWE Hall of Famer, Lita in Saudi Arabia.

Liv Morgan recently had a brief reunion with Sarah Logan at the Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan recently had a brief reunion with her former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan herself entered the Rumble at #6 and lasted for a total of 37 minutes. Despite securing no eliminations for herself, Morgan looked exceptionally good throughout the Royal Rumble Match.

Eventually, she was eliminated by the returning Brie Bella, who, alongside her sister Nikki Bella, also eliminated the returning Sarah Logan. Logan entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #25 and lasted around 43 seconds.

Morgan and Logan did reunite for a while in the ring, and the former Riott Squad members also shared a heartfelt moment backstage after their elimination from the Royal Rumble.

