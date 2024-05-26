Liv Morgan sends bold message to Triple H after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan has responded to Triple H's tweet after her massive win over Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The 29-year-old feels her revenge tour has just begun.

Morgan kicked off her revenge tour a while ago and put Rhea Ripley down on an episode of RAW. Her attack left Ripley legitimately injured and she later began a quest to win the Women's World Title.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan finally beat Becky Lynch to win the coveted belt. After the victory, Triple H posed with Morgan backstage and acknowledged her "revenge tour." She has now responded to The Game's tweet, as seen below.

"I have a feeling the #LMRT is just getting started 😉"

After her big loss, Becky Lynch was fuming backstage. The Man made it clear that she planned to have a chat with RAW general manager Adam Pearce and get a rematch booked on the upcoming episode of the red show.

As for Morgan, she is on cloud nine after her massive victory. She won the SmackDown Women's Title two years ago by cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey. Last night, she beat Lynch to add another title to her repertoire.

