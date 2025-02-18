Liv Morgan sends emotional message before WWE RAW after Jade Cargill accusation; Dominik Mysterio also in the picture

Liv Morgan has posted an emotional message ahead of WWE RAW. This comes after the star was accused in relation to the assault on Jade Cargill in November 2024. Dominik Mysterio was also featured in the post.

Morgan posted a picture with Mysterio, where she was hugging him while being carried. She said that it was the two of them against the world. Given that the star was recently seen with Raquel Rodriguez, walking away from Jade Cargill, who was being loaded in the ambulance after her attack, it could be a reference to this. Bianca Belair and Naomi plan on confronting Morgan and Rodriguez on the red brand tonight after they were shown the video clip by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

However, it should be remembered, that there has been tension between Morgan and Dominik in recent weeks, and rumors of a split between them have also been making the rounds. This post appears to put those rumors to rest. You can check out her post by clicking here.

"Us against the world 🖤❤️‍🔥 @dominik_35," Morgan wrote.

Liv Morgan is currently ready for her run towards WrestleMania 41. Heading into the event, she will have to win the Elimination Chamber should she want a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. However, she has her work cut out for her, with Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Naomi having already qualified for the six-woman bout.

The final spot will be determined after Roxanne Perez faces Raquel Rodriguez. Should Rodriguez win, then Liv Morgan will have an added advantage in the Chamber Match, although it will be interesting to see what happens when both stars have to face each other. Now, with these accusations about attacking Jade Cargill, things may have gotten more complicated.

No matter what happens, things are more complicated than they appear for Liv Morgan heading into WrestleMania 41.

