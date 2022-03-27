×
“I miss you”- Liv Morgan sends heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message to Kairi Sane
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified Mar 27, 2022 02:19 AM IST
News

Kairi Sane recently returned to the ring after her WWE contract expired earlier this year. The former Women's Tag Team Champion returned as part of Stardom's World Climax show and was able to pick up the victory in tag team action alongside Mayu Iwatani.

Several current and former WWE Superstars have reacted to Sane's in-ring return, including current star Liv Morgan, who took to Twitter to respond to Sane's request for her to join her in Japan.

Sane asked Morgan to return to the land of the rising sun. Morgan responded ecstatically, saying that she would love to and that she misses her friend.

I would absolutely love that! I miss you and I am so happy for you Kairi 🖤✨ twitter.com/kairi_official…

Kairi and Liv worked together several times throughout their careers and became close throughout that time.

Sane initially returned to her native country in 2021, where it was revealed that she was continuing to work for WWE as an ambassador in Japan.

However, her contract expired a few weeks ago, which means that the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner is now free to wrestle outside the company. For now, it looks like she's returned to her original home, Stardom.

Liv Morgan will be fighting for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

Name a happier couple…I’ll wait forever 😂🖤 https://t.co/GM5JQfDSXv

Liv Morgan recently joined forces with Rhea Ripley and the two women are now known as Liv For Brutality.

Next weekend at WrestleMania, the duo will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships in a fatal four-way match that also includes Naomi & Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and reigning champions Queen Zelina & Carmella.

Morgan is the only woman in the match who is yet to win a championship in the company, but that could finally come to an end next weekend if she can attain the tag titles alongside Ripley.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
