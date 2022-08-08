"Love u" - Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message to a suspended WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to send a message to Naomi after the latter recently commented on a photo of the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Naomi is currently absent from WWE after walking out on an episode of RAW back in May alongside her tag team partner, Sasha Banks. After the incident, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were suspended.

Morgan took to twitter to sent a heartfelt message to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"love u sis" wrote Morgan in her tweet

Check out Liv Morgan's message to Naomi below:

Naomi and Banks recently appeared at the C2E2 convention where they were seen interacting with fans.

The Boss was also spotted sporting a new look, while Naomi even posed alongside Hall of Famers, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

Dutch Mantell recently questioned Liv Morgan's booking

At SummerSlam 2022, Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a controversial finish.

According to Dutch Mantell, backstage politics might've influenced Morgan's recent booking in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell provided his theory on the same. He said:

"The good thing about it is they have 51 more weeks this year to fix that. That's all they got to do. I think when you bring that up to me, they may have had to do a little bit of politics in the dressing room because Ronda was going down, and they kind of had to fix it with her," explained Dutch Mantell. "So they come up with that, and she agreed to it, you know, as long as we can see that. So she didn't really get beat, it didn't really hurt her, and she got suspended. I think she, I think there were some politics played in that one. And it wasn't the right move."

Morgan is now set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil