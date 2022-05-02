×
"Watching u" – Liv Morgan sends an interesting message to male AEW star

Liv Morgan has sent a message to an AEW star on Twitter.
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
Modified May 02, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Liv Morgan recently wrote to AEW star Joey Janela on Twitter.

Morgan's currently feuding with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW after The Nightmare recently betrayed her. The duo of Morgan & Ripley started as a tag team before eventually splitting.

Her latest tweet towards Janela also caught the attention of The Bad Boy, who responded with two emojis. Here's what Morgan wrote in her tweet:

"Watching u @JANELABABY"

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Watching u @JANELABABY 👀✨

Check out the response from Joey Janela below:

@YaOnlyLivvOnce 😌🙌🏻

Janela has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019. However, he's soon to be a former AEW star. It was previously reported that The Bad Boy's contract was set to expire in April 2022, and he wouldn't re-sign with the company.

Liv Morgan recently recalled her signing with WWE

Liv Morgan explained how she signed with WWE during a recent radio interview with Cass & Anthony on Buffalo's 103.3 The Edge. The RAW star said WWE first took note of her courtesy of Joe DeFranco, who previously trained WWE veteran Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Morgan said:

"I'd heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional athletes. At the time, he was training Triple H. So I grew up a huge wrestling fan since I was five years old, a huge WWE fan. So I went to this gym, and I pretty much told Joe DeFranco, ‘I love wrestling, I want to be a wrestler,’ and so he was kind enough to let me work out at his gym all week." (H/T - Fightful)

At WrestleMania 38, Morgan was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Rhea Ripley. The two then challenged current champions, Sasha Banks & Naomi, on a previous episode of RAW before going in a different direction.

The WWE Universe expects Morgan and Ripley to cross paths on a big stage in a singles match.

