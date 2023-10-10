Liv Morgan sends out interesting reaction to popular superstar's historic performance on RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has recently reacted to her former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez's extravagant performance on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez faced her arch-rival Nia Jax in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, Jax lost the match when Rhea Ripley interfered and threw Rodriguez out of the ring, thus allowing her to win the bout via Disqualification. Following her victory, Raquel attacked The Eradicator but got a massive headbutt in return.

During Rodriguez and Jax's bout, the latter tried to hit Raquel with the Annihilator in the corner but was ultimately countered by her with a rope-assisted Powerbomb.

Reacting to this major move by Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan expressed her thoughts in appreciation for her former tag team partner. The 29-year-old superstar sent out three emojis for her.

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan's Instagram story here.

Liv Morgan opened up about her absence from WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has recently opened up about her hiatus from the company.

The official handle of WWE has uploaded a video of Morgan, where she was seen talking about her latest movie, The Kill Room, which also includes stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Maya Hawke. During the same interview, Morgan mentioned how she has manifested this moment to happen for years.

Heaping praise on her career in WWE, Liv stated that there were also bits and pieces from her professional wrestling career that have helped her a lot to be successful in the movie.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," Liv Morgan said.

It would be exciting to have Liv Morgan inside the squared circle as soon as possible.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below!