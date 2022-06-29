"Im waiting for u" - Liv Morgan sends a message to an absent WWE Superstar

RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has sent a message to Bayley on Twitter.

The Role Model has been absent from WWE programming for almost a year now. On July 9, 2021, it was announced that she'd suffered a torn ACL during a training session at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has remained promiment through her social media shenanigans.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley responded to a tweet from Morgan where the latter reacted to having scored victories over Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss in singles competition in 2022.

The Role Model made sure to remind Morgan that she hasn't beaten her in a one-on-one match. Bayley wrote:

"Not me though"

In response to this provocation, Morgan claimed that she is waiting for her to return. Check out her tweet below:

Prior to her injury, Bayley was feuding against Bianca Belair. The two women collided at the Hell in a Cell premium live event for the SmackDown Women's Championship with The EST of WWE coming out victorious.

The Role Model was scheduled to challenge Belair once again at the Money in the Bank 2021 premium live event. However, she was forced to withdraw from the bout due to the injury.

The WWE Universe wants to see a match between Bayley and Liv Morgan

The WWE Universe responded to Liv Morgan's tweet by suggesting that they wanted to see a match between her and Bayley.

Fans have posted photos of their matches from the past. Check out some of the reactions below:

B.B 🌌🖤 @LANDsGal28 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @itsBayleyWWE This would be a match for the ages, Bayley Vs Liv Morgan! Take all the time you need to get better 🖤 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @itsBayleyWWE This would be a match for the ages, Bayley Vs Liv Morgan! Take all the time you need to get better 🖤

Speaking of Money in the Bank, Morgan will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. She will share the ring with six other women in the form of Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch, who was the final woman to qualify for this year's ladder match.

