Liv Morgan says she can't be friends with 7-time champion ahead of WWE Money in the Bank  

Liv Morgan has said that she can't be friends with Alexa Bliss ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

Morgan is one of the top baby faces in the company and is loved by wrestling fans around the world. The 28-year-old has been a sensation amongst the younger audience ever since she made her debut with The Riott Squad.

Since reinventing herself, Liv has been on a roll. Earlier this year, she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship and came close to winning it. Last night on RAW Talk, Morgan had a message for Alexa Bliss after they qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event:

"Alexa, as much as I've had so much fun with [sic] teaming with you. So much fun like the best of my life. I kinda like can't be your friend anymore because I'm totally climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It's mine baby. It's coming home with me. It's my birthday gift to myself." (0:29 - 0:41)

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan can finally grab the briefcase and get the opportunity to cash in on the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion anytime and anywhere in the near future.

Alexa Bliss replies to Liv Morgan's message

The WWE Universe, who adores Alexa Bliss, has been wondering what she might do next. After a few therapy segments and a match at Saudi, she finally returned to RAW.

Bliss shocked the world when she returned to her original persona and started stacking wins on RAW. On the latest episode of RAW, she and Liv Morgan teamed up to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. On RAW Talk, Alexa gave a commendable reply to Morgan ahead of MITB:

" There is no friend or fair in fighting. I understand and I do want you to succeed just not at my expense. So I'm gonna be two-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner and cash in and become RAW Women's Champion." (0:41 - 0:53)

It would be interesting to see either woman win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Fans have been clamouring for the two to team up and win the vacant tag titles, and the duo might indeed end up teaming up and winning gold in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far