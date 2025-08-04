Liv Morgan sends a message to Dominik Mysterio during SummerSlam; reacts to him retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan has reacted to Dominik Mysterio retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Mysterio defeated AJ Styles, stopping him from becoming a two-time champion.Mysterio won the IC Title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match included Finn Balor and Penta, with Dominik pinning Balor for the win. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn X/Twitter, Dominik Mysterio's on-screen partner and Judgment Day stablemate, Liv Morgan, reacted to his win at SummerSlam. &quot;Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All Time ❤️‍🔥🤌😉,&quot; Morgan wrote.Check out Morgan's message to Mysterio on X below:Liv Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury and has been absent from WWE television after injuring her shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.She was the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but the injury forced her to relinquish the title to Roxanne Perez, thanks to Finn Balor, who had a word with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.On Night One of SummerSlam, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, ending Morgan's reign in the process as well.However, The Judgment Day still holds the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship, currently held by Balor and JD McDonagh.