  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Liv Morgan sends a message to Dominik Mysterio during SummerSlam; reacts to him retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan sends a message to Dominik Mysterio during SummerSlam; reacts to him retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:30 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan has reacted to Dominik Mysterio retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Mysterio defeated AJ Styles, stopping him from becoming a two-time champion.

Ad

Mysterio won the IC Title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match included Finn Balor and Penta, with Dominik pinning Balor for the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X/Twitter, Dominik Mysterio's on-screen partner and Judgment Day stablemate, Liv Morgan, reacted to his win at SummerSlam.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All Time ❤️‍🔥🤌😉," Morgan wrote.

Check out Morgan's message to Mysterio on X below:

Ad

Liv Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury and has been absent from WWE television after injuring her shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

She was the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but the injury forced her to relinquish the title to Roxanne Perez, thanks to Finn Balor, who had a word with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

On Night One of SummerSlam, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, ending Morgan's reign in the process as well.

However, The Judgment Day still holds the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship, currently held by Balor and JD McDonagh.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications