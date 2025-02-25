Liv Morgan sends a message to Finn Balor after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW

Liv Morgan sent a message to Finn Balor after she and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's Monday Night RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez became three-time champions by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of RAW.

This was Morgan's first-ever championship victory since joining The Judgment Day post-SummerSlam 2024.

On X/Twitter, Morgan sent a message to Balor, stating that they won the titles after listening to his advice. Morgan hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with Balor in recent months. The 43-year-old superstar has also blamed her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, on multiple occasions.

"When we listen to Finn," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan was feuding with Rhea Ripley for the majority of 2024. She successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship against The Eradicator on a few occasions before eventually losing it to her on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion will be competing in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match. She qualified after defeating Iyo Sky, after interference by Rhea Ripley.

Morgan will step into the chamber with five other women, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez.

