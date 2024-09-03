Liv Morgan sends a message to Rhea Ripley after putting her on crutches on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 03, 2024 02:00 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left), Liv Morgan (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Liv Morgan sent a message to Rhea Ripley after attacking her on WWE RAW. On Twitter/X, the 30-year-old superstar took a dig at her arch-rival after putting her on crutches.

At Bash in Berlin, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio lost to Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The feud between Morgan and Ripley began several months ago when the reigning WWE Women's World Champion injured The Eradicator.

Technically, though, the rivalry dates back to 2022, when Rhea betrayed Morgan. This led to Ripley joining The Judgment Day after she was recruited by the faction's former leader, Edge.

On Twitter/X, Morgan reflected on The Judgment Day's attack on Ripley by claiming there was no better way to celebrate 100 days as the Women's World Champion.

"No better way to celebrate my 100th day as Womens World Champion," wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet:

Despite all that's happened, the feud between The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins seems far from over. At SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained the Women's World Championship over Ripley.

The rematch between the two superstars could be in the books for the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event. However, WWE is yet to confirm or announce the rematch.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
