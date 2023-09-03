"F*** her up" - Liv Morgan sends an interesting message hours before WWE Payback

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to send a message to Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez hours prior to their clash at WWE Payback.

At the upcoming premium live event, Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Rodriguez.

Morgan and Rodriguez are tag team partners and former Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite Morgan currently being sidelined with an injury, she didn't waste the opportunity to take a dig at Ripley on Twitter.

"F*** her up. @RaquelWWE" wrote Morgan ahead of Ripley vs. Raquel

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Rodriguez previously lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green after a brutal attack from Ripley.

Shortly afterward, Morgan was assaulted by The Eradicator. The attack led to the former SmackDown Women's Champion being forced to sit on the sidelines, as she recovered from a real-life injury.

Morgan and Ripley were former tag team champions before the former was betrayed. This led to Ripley joining The Judgment Day.

Vince Russo spoke about the current booking pattern of Rhea Ripley and other WWE babyfaces & heels

Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's booking pattern in WWE, claiming that babyfaces being booked stronger is hurting the heel superstars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that The Eradicator is less over than compared to three months ago. He said:

"I don't know why the babyfaces are up going into the big show. I don't understand that logic at all. Why is Raquel Rodriguez up? Why is Becky Lynch up? Do you ever notice as time goes on with this booking and writing, the wrestlers are less and less over. Rhea Ripley is less over than she was three months ago."

Expand Tweet

Ripley is the reigning and inaugural Women's World Champion. Having not defended the title at SummerSlam, The Eradicator will aim to make a major statement at Payback.

Would you like to see Ripley's title reign continue? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here