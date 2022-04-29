Liv Morgan sends a message to Zach Gowen on Twitter

Liv Morgan was full of praise for former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen in her latest tweet.

It has been 18 years since Zach Gowen was let go by WWE. He had a brief albeit memorable run on WWE SmackDown during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On the latest edition of WWE Main Event, Morgan took on Nikki A.S.H. in singles action. During the match, Morgan performed an impressive kip-up using one leg.

You can check out the video of her kip-up below:

Morgan later took to Twitter and asked fans if they've ever seen someone do a kip-up using one leg. Zach Gowen noticed the tweet and responded, saying only Morgan could do it.

The RAW star noticed Gowen's response and sent him a heartfelt message. Check out the wholesome exchange below:

Zach Gowen @ZachGowen twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce… LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Have ya’ll ever seen anyone kip up using one leg ? Have ya’ll ever seen anyone kip up using one leg ? Only you! For those asking, I could never do it Only you! For those asking, I could never do it ☝️ twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce…

Zach Gowen @ZachGowen @YaOnlyLivvOnce Love you! Thank you for remembering me and congrats on your well-deserved success @YaOnlyLivvOnce Love you! Thank you for remembering me and congrats on your well-deserved success 🙏

Liv Morgan is just one of many impressed with Gowen's abilities back in the day

Zach Gowen made his WWE debut in mid-2003 as a planted fan in the crowd. Gowen tried to help Mr. America (Hulk Hogan) while the latter was attacked by Roddy Piper and Sean O'Haire on an episode of SmackDown. Gowen and Mr. America then began a feud with the two heels.

Over the next few months, Gowen faced some of the biggest names in WWE, including Mr. McMahon, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show. Lesnar mercilessly attacked Gowen on more than one occasion.

His character received massive sympathy from the WWE Universe at the time. Gowen displayed incredible athleticism despite having only one leg, leaving fans rooting for him on every occasion.

After Gowen's WWE release in 2004, he spent several years wrestling on the independent circuit. Gowen last wrestled at the WrestlePro Alaska: 3rd Anniversary event on April 9, 2022.

