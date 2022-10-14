Liv Morgan sends out reassuring message after recent erratic behavior

Liv Morgan recently sent a message to reassure the WWE Universe that she's doing okay after going dark on social media.

She collided with Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last Saturday night in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former lost after passing out to a submission move by The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Interestingly, she was seen smiling while being placed on hold.

This erratic behavior continued backstage after the match, as we saw a dejected Liv Morgan sitting in the shadows. When WWE correspondent Megan Morant tried to interview her, she didn't utter a word. The SmackDown star then changed her Twitter profile picture to a black image and removed her bio. However, she recently restored her account.

Liv Morgan also sent fans a message regarding her behavior by letting them know everything was okay. She also attached a picture of herself from Extreme Rules:

"Everything is totally okay guys," she wrote.

You can check out the post below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's message on Twitter

Winning the SmackDown Women's Title at Money in the Bank was a major accomplishment for Liv, as it was the first title in her career. The WWE Universe was behind her, as she was a fan favorite.

Her loss at Extreme Rules disappointed many, and her erratic behavior after her match against Ronda Rousey left fans wondering what was up with her. Morgan's recent post, however, seems to have given the WWE Universe some reassurance.

You can check out their tweets below:

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life



Hope to see you on SD tomorrow, love you.🤗 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Stoked to see you back on Twitter Champ, whatever comes next, know the LIVSquad is 100% behind you.Hope to see you on SD tomorrow, love you.🤗 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Stoked to see you back on Twitter Champ, whatever comes next, know the LIVSquad is 100% behind you. Hope to see you on SD tomorrow, love you.🤗

jason @jason63013919 @YaOnlyLivvOnce You’re beautiful and amazing love you Liv Morgan I know huge fan of you @YaOnlyLivvOnce You’re beautiful and amazing love you Liv Morgan I know huge fan of you

Mark Dalpes @DalpesMark @YaOnlyLivvOnce You will definitely get it back soon! My prediction either my Survivor Series or Royal Rumble! @YaOnlyLivvOnce You will definitely get it back soon! My prediction either my Survivor Series or Royal Rumble!

LIVin_Life @Livin_Riott @YaOnlyLivvOnce Can't wait to see you in two weeks at smackdown @YaOnlyLivvOnce Can't wait to see you in two weeks at smackdown

Serena🌙 @ArtifexSerena @YaOnlyLivvOnce Totally fine, you are not at all going to end Ronda Rousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce Totally fine, you are not at all going to end Ronda Rousey

Ferantie Fuller @FerantieF @YaOnlyLivvOnce Great I'm glad to see you're okay even though that smile says a lot of other things @YaOnlyLivvOnce Great I'm glad to see you're okay even though that smile says a lot of other things

Morgan could challenge Ronda Rousey for a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is scheduled to take place on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Liv deserves another title run? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes