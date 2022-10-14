Liv Morgan sends out reassuring message after recent erratic behavior

Liv Morgan recently sent a message to reassure the WWE Universe that she's doing okay after going dark on social media.
She collided with Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last Saturday night in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former lost after passing out to a submission move by The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Interestingly, she was seen smiling while being placed on hold.
This erratic behavior continued backstage after the match, as we saw a dejected Liv Morgan sitting in the shadows. When WWE correspondent Megan Morant tried to interview her, she didn't utter a word. The SmackDown star then changed her Twitter profile picture to a black image and removed her bio. However, she recently restored her account.
Liv Morgan also sent fans a message regarding her behavior by letting them know everything was okay. She also attached a picture of herself from Extreme Rules:
"Everything is totally okay guys," she wrote.
You can check out the post below:
The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's message on Twitter
Winning the SmackDown Women's Title at Money in the Bank was a major accomplishment for Liv, as it was the first title in her career. The WWE Universe was behind her, as she was a fan favorite.
Her loss at Extreme Rules disappointed many, and her erratic behavior after her match against Ronda Rousey left fans wondering what was up with her. Morgan's recent post, however, seems to have given the WWE Universe some reassurance.
You can check out their tweets below:
Morgan could challenge Ronda Rousey for a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is scheduled to take place on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Do you think Liv deserves another title run? Sound off in the comments below!
Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here