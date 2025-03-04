  • home icon
  • Liv Morgan sends a two-word message after Rhea Ripley loses the Women's World Championship on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:40 GMT
Liv Morgan reacted on X (Images via WWE.com)
Liv Morgan took to social media to post a two-word message after this week's episode of WWE RAW. In the main event, her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, lost her Women's World Championship.

Mami won the title from The Judgment Day member, who she dethroned on the RAW Netflix premiere on January 6. She held it for nearly two months before dropping it to The Genius of the Sky on the latest episode of the red brand.

Liv Morgan reacted to Rhea Ripley's loss by commenting on Netflix's tweet about IYO SKY winning the Women's World Championship. She wrote a two-word tweet and included a laughing emoji. It's very clear who that was meant for.

also-read-trending Trending
"AND NEW 😂," she wrote.
As things currently stand, IYO SKY will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE was at ringside during the title match, and she even got physical with Rhea Ripley.

Mami no longer has a championship, but Liv Morgan is still one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She and Raquel Prodriguez won that title by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi.

