Liv Morgan sends a warning ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is an integral part of the RAW roster. Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand's show, the Women's World Champion sent out a warning on social media.

The 30-year-old had announced her 'Revenge Tour' earlier this year following her return from injury at Royal Rumble. She had promised to take everything away from The Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley, who had originally put the former out of action for several months.

Morgan has already clinched the Women's World Championship, held by The Eradicator before getting injured, and now has her sights set on Mami's on-screen partner and stable-mate, Dominik Mysterio.

In a shocking turn of events, Morgan ki**ed Dirty Dom after he accidentally helped her retain the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch on RAW after the Saudi Arabia PLE. Last week Morgan got handsy with the former NXT North American Champion on the red brand, when his fellow stable-mate, Finn Balor, intervened.

Liv Morgan's recent actions have further raised tension among the members of The Judgment Day. She took X (formerly Twitter) today to send out a warning to others ahead of Monday Night RAW.

"Watch me [black heart emoji] [wink emoji]," she wrote.

Former WWE writer predicts interesting direction for The Judgment Day following Liv Morgan's recent actions

Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley backstage, on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, The Eradicator injured her shoulder and was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship she had just defended successfully against Becky Lynch.

Amid Mami's eventual absence from WWE due to injury, the former Riott Squad member has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day, and especially the former's on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio.

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that Morgan would take everything away from Ripley, including Mysterio. He further predicted that it could lead to Rhea Ripley bringing all the faction members back together.

"It’s obvious that things aren’t going well, and there’s no clear leader. Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she’s literally going to take everything from ‘Mami.’ … What if it’s all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader, and she pulls them all back together?" predicted Prinze.

With Morgan trying her best to have DomDom join her, it remains to be seen what plans she has for the go-home episode of RAW before Clash at the Castle: Scotland this Saturday.