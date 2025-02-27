Liv Morgan shares a bold prediction ahead of the Elimination Chamber; wants to become a double champion

Liv Morgan has shared a bold message ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion plans on becoming a double champion. Morgan will be stepping into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match with Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez.

On Instagram, Morgan shared a bold message ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"ELIVINATION CHAMBER.. Everything is mine." wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's Instagram post:

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. This is the first time they have won the titles as Judgment Day members.

The former Women's World Champion has the opportunity to become a double champion post-WrestleMania 41. But first, she has to get past five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber.

Liv Morgan called herself the greatest WWE Women's World Champion of all time

Liv Morgan claimed that she was the greatest WWE Women's World Champion of all time. She won the title by defeating Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The Man hasn't been seen on WWE television since her loss to Morgan on the May 5, 2024 edition of RAW.

The 30-year-old superstar also boasted about her victory over Rhea Ripley. She previously defeated The Eradicator at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event to retain the Women's World Championship. On X (fka Twitter), she wrote:

"Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time." wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's post:

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against SKY on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

