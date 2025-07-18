Liv Morgan shares concerning cryptic update amid WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan was injured last month on WWE RAW during a match against Kairi Sane and was forced to undergo shoulder surgery.Morgan could now be sidelined for the rest of 2025 and has been forced to watch while Roxanne Perez took her Women's Tag Team Championship and her place in The Judgment Day, while seemingly flirting with Dominik Mysterio as well.Amid her hiatus, Liv has shared someone else's update on her Instagram stories as a way of seemingly agreeing with the content. It notes that Liv is getting better but also getting worse at the same time.&quot;Getting better but also becoming worse. u wouldn't get it,&quot; said Morgan's Instagram story. This is concerning for WWE fans (Image credit: Morgan's Instagram story)It is obviously a tough situation for Liv Morgan because she has been one of the biggest stars in the company over the past year, and her hard work was finally paying off when she got injured.Morgan was in the middle of several storylines, and there were plans for her on RAW leading into Evolution, but they had to be scrapped because of her injury. Mentally, it's easy to imagine that she's feeling it right now since she will have to go through grueling rehab before she can return to WWE.Roxanne Perez has replaced Liv Morgan following her injuryWWE appears to have replaced Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez in all of their storylines at present, which must be tough to watch. This update could be in character, and Morgan could be feeling much better when it comes to her shoulder, but feeling worse when she sees The Judgment Day moving forward without her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's clear that Finn Balor has a plan to come between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, which could play out when Morgan makes her return, but at this point, the whole group could be turning against her, which must be an upsetting realization.