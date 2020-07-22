Liv Morgan shares details about her wardrobe malfunction

Liv Morgan has been missing in action for quite a few weeks now. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed why the former Riott Squad member has been away from TV tapings. However, it seems that Liv Morgan's absence has given way to Bianca Belair, becoming a mainstay on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan's wardrobe malfunction

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE RAW during Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding on the show. She crashed their wedding and professed her love for Lana. The Ravishing Russian didn't like the fact that Liv Morgan ruined her night. Lana immediately attacked her and continued with the ceremony before she was interrupted by Rusev.

Rusev and Liv Morgan ruined Lana and Lashley's wedding, tearing apart the entire set. Earlier today, Morgan took to Twitter to reveal that she saved herself from a possible major wardrobe malfunction on that day.

Thinking back to when I crashed lanas wedding...my outfit did NOT call for a bra. I taped down (ladies u know what I mean) and very last second I put on a bra. And thank GOODNESS cause my top BROKE 🥵🥴 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 21, 2020

Thinking back to when I crashed lanas wedding...my outfit did NOT call for a bra. I taped down (ladies u know what I mean) and very last second I put on a bra. And thank GOODNESS cause my top BROKE

Since her return, Liv Morgan defeated Lana in multiple matches, but that storyline was dropped, and Morgan went on to feud with her former stable-mate, Ruby Riott. Liv Morgan even defeated Riott during her Singles run.

At the Elimination Chamber PPV, Liv Morgan contested against five other women wrestlers for a shot at Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Women's Championship. She, however, came up short when Shayna Baszler won the match by eliminating every competitor.

Even though Liv Morgan didn't get a chance to contest for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, she beat Natalya in a Singles match at the PPV. Since WrestleMania, Liv Morgan has been trying to find the right fit in a Tag Team Partner. She first teamed up with Natalya, but that didn't do her any good.

Liv Morgan's former teammate, Ruby Riott, tried to mend ways with her, but Morgan didn't seem interested in talking to Riott. However, Ruby Riott found a new Tag Team partner in Bianca Belair who helped ending Riott's losing streak.