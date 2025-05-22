Liv Morgan shares eye-popping video after Roxanne Perez's introduction to Judgment Day during her absence

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from WWE after being cast in a Hollywood movie. Morgan recently shared an eye-popping video a few days after Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez as a potential new member of the Judgment Day.

Ad

Amid the tensions within the group, Balor brought Perez to the hideout and explained why Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez needed backup. The two-time NXT Women's Champion is interested in helping the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but Rodriguez doesn't seem too trusting.

Perez even gave Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken nuggets, which made him lower his shield and smile at the newest RAW star. She also had some apples for Carlito, while Balor even dared Rodriguez to tell Morgan about what happened.

Ad

Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Liv Morgan shared a short reel featuring herself wearing a formal white shirt and black pants inside a hotel room. Morgan looked absolutely stunning with her blue eyes staring into the camera and chewing her trademark gum.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan reacts to Dominik Mysterio accepting gifts from Roxanne Perez. Dirty Dom and Finn Balor have not been seeing eye-to-eye lately, but Perez's presence might change all of that until Morgan's eventual return.

What is Liv Morgan's big movie role?

Liv Morgan took a hiatus from WWE right after defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley on the April 22nd episode of NXT. It was announced that Morgan landed a movie role in Hollywood, but what's going to be her role?

Ad

According to Deadline, Morgan earned a role in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which will be directed by the renowned Takashi Miike. She's part of the main cast along with Japanese actor Shun Oguri and English actress Lily James, who is best known for her roles in Baby Driver, Yesterday, and The Iron Claw.

Expand Tweet

Morgan's only previous movie role was in The Kill Room alongside Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson, and Maya Hawke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More