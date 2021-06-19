Liv Morgan shares honest opinion on Alexa Bliss' gimmick

Liv Morgan had major praise for Alexa Bliss' current persona in her latest interview with Digital Spy.

Alexa Bliss aligned with The Fiend last year on WWE SmackDown, and her character underwent a drastic change in the process. She has been donning this dark, evil persona ever since and is one of the most intriguing aspects of RAW today.

SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on Alexa Bliss' demented character and stated that it's something she is drawn toward:

"I love what she's doing. It's creative, it's artsy, it's dark, which are all things that I am drawn to. I definitely think maybe it makes others broaden their mind as to what we can and are able to, get away with. It's inspirational in that aspect showing us we can think outside the box maybe a little bit more than we had anticipated."

Many fans had hoped that WWE would give Alexa Bliss' gimmick to Liv Morgan

In 2019, Liv Morgan lost a singles match to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and went on a hiatus. She posted several cryptic and disturbing tweets during her absence. It looked like Liv was about to undergo a major character change. One of Liv's tweets saw her sitting outside in the rain in a depressing visual.

Many fans speculated that Liv Morgan would be paired with The Fiend upon her return, but she ended up getting involved in the Bobby Lashley-Rusev-Lana love triangle. Nothing came of it in the long run, and the storyline was dropped in early 2020.

Alexa Bliss has been doing quite possibly the best character work of her career as the disturbed sidekick of The Fiend. She has held her own on the red brand during The Fiend's absence.

Do you think Liv Morgan should have been given Alexa Bliss' character? What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' current storyline with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments!

To stay updated with the latest news, rumours, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun