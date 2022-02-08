"I feel they are creating stars" - Liv Morgan shares her thoughts on Cora Jade and NXT 2.0

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has revealed that she's a big fan of Cora Jade and other female NXT 2.0 Superstars like Amari Miller.

Before she began competing on the red brand, Morgan was also a part of NXT, which was known as the black and gold brand at the time. The show was revamped last year, and its main focus has been on younger stars.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Liv Morgan shared her admiration for Cora Jade after Fisherman said he saw some of her in the 21-year-old star.

"Love her," said Morgan. "I think they are doing a great job at NXT. I feel they are creating stars. The same core group of girls is really trying to grow. Trying to let everyone shine and showcase everyone to see what they can do. It’s so important to give opportunities to other people. I love Cora."

She also mentioned other NXT Superstars that she's interested in, and stated that they'll be more amazing once they get called up to the main roster.

"I love Amari [Miller]," added Morgan. Tiffany [Stratton] is funny; I think she is going to be great. She is clearly athletic, but so new. I think with more experience she is going to be great. I love Toxic Attraction, Indi [Hartwell]. There are so many girls who are going to be amazing. Eventually, when they come to RAW and SmackDown, they will be even more amazing."

Liv Morgan could receive another RAW Women's Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38

Liv Morgan challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title twice, but she was unsuccessful in both attempts. She also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but failed to win the bout.

The RAW Superstar has one more chance to receive a title opportunity at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE recently announced that Morgan and five other superstars will compete inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and the winner will get a Title shot at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Liv wins, she'll get to face Becky Lynch or Lita at the Show of Shows for the coveted title, which will be a phenomenal moment for her.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Alan John