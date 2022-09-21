Liv Morgan shares an interesting fact about WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has shared an interesting fact about a past time she attended WWE Extreme Rules.

Morgan is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey in the extreme event. Morgan defeated Rousey to win the title at Money In The Bank, cashing in her contract on the same night she won it. She has also successfully defended the title against the likes of Natalya and most recently, Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Morgan stated that she attended WWE Extreme Rules back in 2014 as a fan. Now, eight years later, she returns to the event to defend a World Championship. She also made note of the fact that her opponent was The Baddest Woman on the Planet, and that the match would be contested under extreme rules.

"In 2014, I attended Extreme Rules as a fan.. This year at Extreme Rules, I defend and retain my Smackdown Women’s Championship against the self proclaimed “Baddest Woman on the Planet” in an extreme rules match. WATCH ME," she said

WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8th.

What was the fan response to Liv Morgan's fact?

The WWE Universe also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the interesting Extreme Rules fact shared by Liv Morgan.

One fan took to the platform to remind Liv that she'd beaten Ronda Rousey twice.

Another was sure to tell Morgan how far she'd come.

mal hook hookman @livkotas @YaOnlyLivvOnce you’ve come incredibly far… ready to watch you beat ronda for the third time. kick her ass champ @YaOnlyLivvOnce you’ve come incredibly far… ready to watch you beat ronda for the third time. kick her ass champ 💙 https://t.co/SqNHhWcrLx

One fan told Liv to show Ronda Rousey what extreme means.

One told Liv that fans were proud of her hard work, reminding her that she was on the pre-show in 2021.

Another fan told Morgan that she was a great champion.

One WWE Universe member was sure to remind Liv that she was about to make history.

Tobias Geldner @GeldnerTobias @YaOnlyLivvOnce this match will make history, liv the first woman to beat ronda 3x and the latter in an extreme rules match. you can do it champ @YaOnlyLivvOnce this match will make history, liv the first woman to beat ronda 3x and the latter in an extreme rules match. you can do it champ 💪😉

Liv will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey on October 8th.

