Liv Morgan shares her new group in latest picture

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE for some time now. The star has posted a picture with a new group.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been away to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. As a result, she informed Nick Aldis and WWE that she would not be part of the company's regular broadcasts for some time.
Liv Morgan has now shared a picture of herself without the rest of the Judgment Day. It was posted by Felix, a well-known photographer and filmmaker. Previously, he was even a drummer.
He shared a picture of Liv Morgan with some others, including Hideotoshi Nishijima, another famous Japanese actor. He said that they were an International crime-fighting collective.
"some sort of international crime fighting collective."
Morgan also reshared the picture of her new group on her Instagram story. The picture may be seen below. Naturally, the rest of the Judgment Day were not there as she's in Japan.
In the time she's been gone, there's been even more tension in the Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor finding themselves at odds. Mysterio was not helped during Backlash by Balor, who hesitated too long and nearly cost him the Intercontinental title. On RAW, Mysterio appeared to return the favor, not appearing to help his teammate when he was facing AJ Styles.
With Morgan potentially returning to WWE soon, things will likely get better.