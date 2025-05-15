Liv Morgan shares her new group in latest picture

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE for some time now. The star has posted a picture with a new group.

Ad

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been away to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. As a result, she informed Nick Aldis and WWE that she would not be part of the company's regular broadcasts for some time.

Liv Morgan has now shared a picture of herself without the rest of the Judgment Day. It was posted by Felix, a well-known photographer and filmmaker. Previously, he was even a drummer.

He shared a picture of Liv Morgan with some others, including Hideotoshi Nishijima, another famous Japanese actor. He said that they were an International crime-fighting collective.

Ad

Trending

"some sort of international crime fighting collective."

Morgan also reshared the picture of her new group on her Instagram story. The picture may be seen below. Naturally, the rest of the Judgment Day were not there as she's in Japan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the time she's been gone, there's been even more tension in the Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor finding themselves at odds. Mysterio was not helped during Backlash by Balor, who hesitated too long and nearly cost him the Intercontinental title. On RAW, Mysterio appeared to return the favor, not appearing to help his teammate when he was facing AJ Styles.

With Morgan potentially returning to WWE soon, things will likely get better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More