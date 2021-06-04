Liv Morgan pays heartfelt tribute to Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are two superstars whose names are used together almost synonymously. It is hard to imagine one without the other. The majority of their careers in WWE have been together.

Unfortunately, Ruby Riott was released by WWE recently, prompting much outrage from the pro-wrestling community. Riott was released alongside a number of superstars, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy.

Her release essentially brings about the end of the Riott Squad, who many expected to be the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

The group, which once consisted of Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, is now down to just one member still left in the WWE - Liv Morgan. The release is especially hard on Morgan, considering how close they all were.

Liv Morgan recently took to Instagram, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to the Riot Squad, and especially Ruby Riott:

"The best part of my career has been you. I’m forever grateful for your friendship, leadership, and patience. No one puts up with me like you do Rue. You’ve taught me so much about friendship, life, and wrestling. You are truly my better half and I’m gonna miss being your tag team partner more than I could ever explain. Thank you. You are a gift and now I have to share you. I can’t wait to watch you rule the world. Riott Squad for life, we got it tatted @rubyriottwwe @sarahrowe" said Liv Morgan

A truly touching tribute from Morgan. Hopefully, this will not be the last we see of the Riott Squad, perhaps they may re-unite once again in the near future.

What could be next for Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan is now the only member of the Riott Squad left in WWE. As such, many will be wondering what the future holds for the WWE Superstar. The most obvious answer would be a possible singles run.

Morgan is extremely talented in the ring and has good mic skills as well. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to see her make a lengthy run as a singles superstar.

In fact, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has revealed that she would love to see Liv Morgan win the Money In the Bank Ladder match.

If Liv Morgan were to win the Money In the Bank match, she could go onto face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Now that would be a match to watch out for.

