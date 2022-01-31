Liv Morgan shares pictures of Royal Rumble wounds

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken to social media to share the brutal effects of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Sharing a photo to her Twitter page, Morgan displayed a number of bruises and welts on her face, neck, and chest. Before being eliminated by Nikki and Brie Bella, Morgan spent 37 minutes in the Royal Rumble, showcasing her stamina after entering at number six.

Morgan also reunited with former Riott Squad stablemate Sarah Logan in the Royal Rumble, which would lead to a tearful backstage segment following its conclusion. Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott), the group's former-titular leader and current AEW star, even acknowledged the reunion on Twitter.

Morgan seemed unbothered by her injuries, however, claiming that they are "what she lives for." Her performance in this year's Royal Rumble was the second longest in the match.

Liv Morgan and the Riott Squad

The Riott Squad would make their first appearance on SmackDown back in 2017, with Liv Morgan debuting alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, attacking the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Morgan would continue to team with Ruby and Logan, until they were separated by the WWE Draft. Sarah Logan would depart the company, but Morgan and Ruby would reunite in 2020 for a final Riott Squad run, which saw them feud with the likes of The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce).

Morgan returned to singles competition after Ruby Riott departed WWE in June 2021, but with the return of Sarah Logan in the Royal Rumble, another tag team pairing can't be ruled out for the New Jersey-born superstar.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Liv Morgan's Royal Rumble performance? Will she and Sarah Logan have another tag team run in their future? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku