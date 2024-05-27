Liv Morgan shares two-word message after King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. Following a successful outing at the premium live event, she shared a message on social media.

Liv returned from injury at the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year. Following her return, the 29-year-old announced her 'Revenge Tour,' claiming she would take everything away from Rhea Ripley, as she got injured following the latter's attack on her.

Morgan hit back at The Judgment Day star, attacking her backstage on the RAW following WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Ripley injured her shoulder and was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship. Becky Lynch became the new champion after she eliminated Morgan to win the Battle Royal for the title.

The Man faced Morgan in a championship bout at King and Queen of the Ring. Halfway through the match, Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ringside area to seemingly try and help Becky Lynch retain her title. However, the former NXT North American Champion's efforts backfired as Morgan took advantage of the chair slid in by The Judgment Day member to become the new Women's World Champion.

Liv Morgan later took to Instagram to post an older video of her following her return from injury. The newly crowned Women's World Champion could be seen claiming that the final stop on her 'Revenge Tour' is Rhea Ripley and the championship. The RAW Superstar has fulfilled her goal by forcing her rival out of action and winning the title.

"Watch me," she wrote.

Former WWE writer predicts Liv Morgan's romantic angle on RAW

Amid Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE due to injury, the Stamford-based company has teased a potential alliance between the former Riott Squad member and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. made a bold prediction. He suggested that Morgan would take everything away from The Eradicator, including Dominik Mysterio.

He said:

"It’s obvious that things aren’t going well, and there’s no clear leader. Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she’s literally going to take everything from ‘Mami.’ … What if it’s all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader, and she pulls them all back together?"

Now that Morgan has won the Women's World Championship, it remains to be seen what else lies ahead on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.

