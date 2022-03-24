Liv Morgan reveals the song she wanted to be her entrance theme

Liv Morgan has revealed that she wanted to have Poppy's cover of the song "All the Things She Said" as her theme for her latest character change.

The song was first released in 2002 by t.A.T.u. WWE previously used it as former Women's Champion Victoria's theme. American singer, songwriter, and musician Poppy later released a cover of the song in 2020.

Speaking on Spotify Greenroom’s Complex Unsanctioned podcast, Morgan explained why she was drawn to the song. The RAW star also noted that Poppy had a good relationship with NXT, so she was hopeful she could use the star's cover.

“I wanted this to be my music a couple of months ago," said Morgan. "There's this song, 'All the Things She Said,' that was one of the girls, Victoria’s, music back in the day. It was just a very iconic theme song. So, NXT had Poppy perform for the last couple of years and she remade that song. I wanted her version to be my song. I thought it was dope."

Morgan also stated that considering the fact that she often goes through character changes, she could potentially use the song as her theme at some point in the future.

“Yeah, I'm hoping to I'm hoping to circle around back to it right now," Morgan continued. "I mean, I kind of just got any music that was not even my idea was like requested for me that I have more of like a poppy — not like Poppy, the singer, but more of a pop, upbeat track, which I'm cool with, you know, but I do favor like the dark, kind of creepy, and I would love to have that Poppy version as my music eventually when my character goes through the many changes that she loves to go through." (H/T: Fightful)

Liv Morgan named two superstars who have helped her grow

Morgan recently named Natalya and Tyson Kidd as the two superstars who were instrumental in her evolution as a performer. During a conversation with Mark Andrews on his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Morgan discussed how she has benefitted from training with Natalya and Kidd.

"I do feel a new confidence," said Liv Morgan. "My self esteem is super high right now. I feel great. I feel like I’m ready to go. I’ve been training a lot. I train with Nattie weekly, not over the last several months, but she has training with T.J. Wilson, who trains there. He coaches us. I feel like that has helped me so much, especially with, depending on times, not finding facilities where you can go and train. Nattie has been such a blessing and she’s so giving. She teaches me so many little secrets."

Are you enjoying Liv Morgan's run on WWE RAW? Sound off below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Liv Morgan? Yes No 6 votes so far