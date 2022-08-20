Liv Morgan shows her battle scars after brutal attack on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan took to Twitter to share the after-effects of a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler.

Despite nursing an injury to her arm, the SmackDown Women's Champion put on a brave show this week. She triumphed against Shotzi, who was out to further damage her arm. However, the champ did not have much to celebrate as Shayna Baszler ambushed her. The number one contender announced that she would break Liv's arm at Clash at the Castle and take the title from her. She also disrespected the champ by kicking her in the face.

After the show, Morgan took to social media to assure her fans and the WWE Universe that she was ready to take a beating but would not let go of the title. The picture she posted also showed the impact of the kick from Shayna.

Here's what the tweet read:

"I will eat every single hit. This Championship is MINE."

Liv Morgan will put her title on the line at Clash at the Castle

While the SmackDown Women's Champion may not be at 100 percent, she will still have to deal with the dangerous Shayna Baszler. The two women will meet in two weeks at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for WWE's first UK Stadium event in 30 years.

The animosity between the two stars has been at an all-time high since Baszler won the Gauntlet match on the August 5 episode of SmackDown. The following week, the two women signed the contract for the match but proceedings descended into chaos as Baszler attacked Liv's arm, which was previously injured by Ronda Rousey. The champ managed to thwart the attack and planted her assailant through a table.

As WWE moves closer to the Premium Live Event, it will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan deals with Shayna marking a target on her injured arm.

