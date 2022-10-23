Liv Morgan shows off battle scars after SmackDown encounter

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to social media to share some pictures of herself.

Morgan has embraced a new attitude since her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. The former Women's Champion did not tap out to the Rowdy One and preferred to pass out due to the pain. Since then, she has demonstrated an aggressive side to herself at the expense of Sonya Deville.

In a recent tweet captioned "Extreme," Liv Morgan showed bruises on her left arm, possibly sustained during her match with Sonya this week on SmackDown.

Morgan was in a singles matchup with Deville after she attacked the former authority figure last week in a backstage segment. The two women battled hard but the match ended in a double count-out as they were busy brawling outside the ring. In the aftermath, Liv superplexed her opponent onto a pile of steel chairs.

Liv Morgan is the only superstar with two pins over Ronda Rousey

One of the biggest achievements in Liv's career has been to pin Ronda Rousey twice within the span of a few months.

She first pinned the Baddest Woman on the Planet at Money in the Bank, and then at SummerSlam during a controversial finish. She is the only star in WWE to have accomplished this feat. Others that have pinned the Rowdy One include Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

After this week's match, Megan Morant tried to get in a few words with Liv on SmackDown Lowdown. However, the 28-year-old star had just one thing to say to the correspondent.

"Do you know what, Megan? I've never felt more alive." [0:13 - 0:20]

While it's not certain what's next for Liv, the feisty superstar has definitely emerged as someone to look out for on the blue brand.

