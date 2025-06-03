Liv Morgan shows off injury after losing on WWE RAW; sends three-word message

Liv Morgan sent a three-word message after losing on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She also showed the injury she sustained during her Triple Threat Match.

Morgan faced off against Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Despite her best efforts, Morgan came up short against Vaquer, who secured her place in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On Instagram, Morgan sent a three-word message while showing off a cut on her forehead.

"Still pretty thooooooo 💁🏼‍♀️✨," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE television during last week's Monday Night RAW. She faced Kairi Sane in a singles match, but unfortunately, she lost, and her losing streak continued this week when she was defeated in the Triple Threat qualifying match.

The 30-year-old superstar has also been involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor. Balor introduced Perez to The Judgment Day amid Morgan's absence. The former NXT Women's Champion tried assisting Morgan in her match against Sane, but the plan backfired, resulting in a loss for the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion.

Liv Morgan is expected to shift her focus to The Judgment Day storyline and the Women's Tag Team Championship, alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

