Liv Morgan shows off stunning new look ahead of WrestleMania 40

Liv Morgan isn't scheduled to be part of WrestleMania this weekend after making her return to WWE at The Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Despite not being on the card for WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan as well as a number of other superstars have been part of WWE World over the past few days and recently took to Instagram to share her new look.

The former Women's Champion has become known for her blonde hair over the course of her career, but now she has decided to change her look up slightly to add some color to the bottom, with black and red highlights.

Liv Morgan has a new look

Morgan could include herself in WrestleMania if she chose to, since she has made it clear that she has had an issue with Rhea Ripley in recent weeks. Since her return in January, Morgan has claimed that she is on a 'revenge tour', which will lead her all the way to Rhea Ripley.

Ripley was the one who put her out of action for several months and it would be sweet revenge for Morgan if she was able to interfere in her match this weekend and cost her the Women's World Championship.

Liv Morgan has no real direction in WWE at present

Liv Morgan is one of the stars who has fallen to the side with WrestleMania bookings ongoing and her not being chosen to be part of the main matches.

Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch, since she was the one who came out on top inside the Elimination Chamber, where Morgan came up short. The other women's match will see Bayley take on IYO SKY for her Women's Championship, whilst the remaining members of Damage CTRL will also be in action against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill in tag team action.

While there is room for more matches to be added and there are many stars in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL, it's unclear if they will all be part of the show.

