"Bit vulgar"- Liv Morgan singles out a section of UK fans ahead of the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan singled out a section of fans ahead of the WWE UK show, Clash at the Castle.

Morgan is all set to face her arch-rival, Ronda Rousey, at SummerSlam 2022 for her first title defense.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Star, the SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that British fans are a bit vulgar. However, she did add that despite their mean chants at times, she still enjoys every bit of it.

Liv Morgan said:

“The UK crowd is the best – the best. The best chants, I'm so ready to hear the chants - they're so funny, so great and they crack me up. Sometimes they're a little bit vulgar and a little bit mean, but I'm so here for it and I love it. I am so ready to just hear what they've got.” (H/T- Daily Star)

Liv Morgan shared her honest opinion about facing Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam this year

Morgan also shared her opinion on facing her on-screen rival Ronda Rousey at the biggest event of the summer this year.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Morgan mentioned that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is much bigger and stronger than her.

Furthermore, she confidently added that although Rousey is stronger, she will still manage to defend her title successfully at the upcoming premium live event against the latter.

"When you compare me and Ronda on paper, she’s bigger and stronger,” Morgan said. “I will never look anyone in the face and say I’m better. But I will look Ronda Rousey in the face and stare into her soul at SummerSlam, and I’m going to show that I want this and love this more than her." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

