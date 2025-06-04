Liv Morgan stalker allegedly arrested outside WWE PC; disturbing details of capture revealed

A stalker was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center tonight, where the June 3 NXT tapings were held. An update on the situation claimed the person caught was Liv Morgan's stalker.

Pro wrestlers have been subjected to harassment from crazy fans on numerous occasions in the past. Fans may remember how Sonya Deville was almost kidnapped by her stalker back in 2020, and he ended up getting 15 years behind bars for the crime.

According to an X/Twitter handle named NXTwithNaJee, who shares regular updates about WWE NXT's weekly happenings, Liv Morgan's stalker was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center tonight. The stalker was caught with several bags of evidence.

Fans on X/Twitter were left horrified by the situation, and many are calling for the Stamford-based promotion to provide adequate security for the superstars. Not too long ago, Rhea Ripley faced an incredibly dangerous situation where several fans followed her outside the airport.

"So I'm trying to tell them no and they're all being persistent and I ended up getting lost, I had no idea where my Uber was, and I ended up down the stairs away from everyone else and I'm just surrounded by these five guys and they're just hassling me." (H/T The Sportster)

Fans are glad the stalker was arrested before things took a turn for the worse. Here's hoping ample measures are taken by the promotion going ahead to keep superstars safe from such situations.

