Liv Morgan suffers a loss to top WWE star ahead of WrestleMania title defense 

Liv Morgan competed against Bayley in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stars will be involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria was at ringside to accompany her new tag team partner, and Raquel Rodriguez was there. During the match, Liv Morgan slapped The Role Model before running away. She immediately attacked Bayley after the latter got back into the ring and delivered a few kicks in the corner.

The Women's Grand Slam Champion slapped Morgan and hit her with a few strikes. She then took down the Judgment Day member with a Lou Thesz Press. Liv hit Bayley with a dropkick but got taken down with a clothesline. The Role Model planted Liv Morgan with a back suplex and sent her into the turnbuckles with a sunset flip bomb, which got a two-count.

Liv nailed her opponent with a Codebreaker on the apron and took her down with a dropkick off the apron. Back in the ring, Bayley caught Liv after she came off the ropes and hit the Bayley-to-Belly. She went for the cover, but Raquel put Morgan's foot on the ropes to break the pin.

Lyra Valkyria attacked Rodriguez, and Liv nailed Bayley with a backstabber. She went for Oblivion, but Lyra prevented Bayley from falling. The WWE veteran rolled up Liv and pinned her to win the match.

